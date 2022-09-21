khallikot si

Khallikot: Bhejiput police output SI caught accepting bribe of Rs 15000

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Khallikot: The sub-inspector of Bhejiput police outpost in Khallikot tehsil of Ganjam district was caught by the vigilance department while accepting a bribe.

Sub-inspector Santosh Kumar Swain was caught by the vigilance department while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. As per reports, he had asked for the bribe to decide about a case that was in the Khallikot police station.

The department of vigilance has raided two properties that belong to Santosh Swain. The vigilance officers are also checking for any assets disproportionate to his sources of income.

According to the reports, a case has been registered in the vigilance police station regarding this.

