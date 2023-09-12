Khadgiri police busts interstate pipe lifting gang, 3 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Khadgiri police in Bhubaneswar today busted an interstate pipe lifting gang and arrested three members of the group.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sudhir Behera, Panchanan Das and Tapas Gorai aka Krishna. Police also seized one Hyundai i10 car bearing Regd.no- OD-02-AN-8081, some fake bills and 126 Cast iron DI pipes from their possessions.

According to reports, on dated September 4 at 10.40 PM the complainant Sasanka Sekhar Senapati reported in writing that he was a contractor. He had taken drinking water project work from WATCO, Division II in Bhubaneswar. He had kept 50 pieces of DI pipes near Raghunathnagar Pump house under Khandagiri P.S. on dated 4.9.2023 morning at about 10 AM he found that all pipes were stolen by some unknown culprits.

During course of investigation, it is ascertained that on dated 2.9.2023 night some unknown persons were moving in a car bearing registration no OD 02 AN 8081 Near the spot. Basing on this information investigation was done and it is ascertained that one Sudhir Behera is using the said car.

Said Sudhir Behera was apprehended on dated 11.09.2023 and during interrogation it is ascertained that he along with his associates committed theft of DI pipes of different size from different places of Bhubaneswar as well as outskirt of Bhubaneswar. He prepared fake bills/chalan/invoice and shifted the pipes to one Tapas Gorai alia Krishna, who then sold the pipes to outside states like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, UP etc.

Basing on his statement raid was conducted at Choud war, Cuttack and apprehended Tapas Gorai @ Krishna and seized 126 Nos of DI pipes. He further stated that previously he had sold huge amounts of DI pipes in different states like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, UP etc.

The case is under investigation and other involved accused persons are to be arrested

Previous involvement of the accused persons: The involvements of accused persons in Chandaka PS, Infovalley PS, Airport PS and Badagada PS id under verification.