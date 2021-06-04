Kerala CM Comes in Support of Naveen Patnaik On Model Vaccine Policy

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has supported the proposal of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on a model vaccine policy.

In a letter stated to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Vijayan has thanked him for the prompt and thoughtful response on vaccine procurement and disbursement. He has fully agreed with CM Patnaik that it is the Centre which should procure the vaccines, and individual states should be allowed to run the vaccination programme independently.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on May 2 had written to all Chief Ministers for unity among states on an ideal procurement policy. He had also advised States to shun competition over procuring vaccine from manufacturers. The CM had proposed for a central procurement system by the Govt of India, and give them to states for vaccination.

Shri Vijayan has also sought the cooperation of Odisha CM to face this unprecedented challenge by the pandemic.

You might also like
State

+ 2 Exams Cancelled In Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik

Nation

Pfizer Jab Produces Less Antibodies Against Delta Variant: Lancet

State

Mortal Remains Of Educationist Bijay Sahoo Arrive At Bhubaneswar Airport

State

BMC Organises Covid Vaccination Camp For Urban Homeless In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.