Bhubaneswar: The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has supported the proposal of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on a model vaccine policy.

In a letter stated to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Vijayan has thanked him for the prompt and thoughtful response on vaccine procurement and disbursement. He has fully agreed with CM Patnaik that it is the Centre which should procure the vaccines, and individual states should be allowed to run the vaccination programme independently.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on May 2 had written to all Chief Ministers for unity among states on an ideal procurement policy. He had also advised States to shun competition over procuring vaccine from manufacturers. The CM had proposed for a central procurement system by the Govt of India, and give them to states for vaccination.

Shri Vijayan has also sought the cooperation of Odisha CM to face this unprecedented challenge by the pandemic.