Keonjhar: Sandhyarani Jena, the Inspector In Charge of Patana Police Station in this district of Odisha to face a salary cut of Rs. 10,000 towards compensation to the victim whom she had earlier mercilessly thrashed with a stick inside the police station.

Taking action in the matter Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) sought report from concerned IIC Sandhyarani Jena within 4 weeks and ordered Rs 10,000 compensation for the victim to be deducted from her salary. The commission also sought report from Keonjhar SP in this regard.

It is to be noted that the said lady cop had thrashed a youth inside the police station. The video of the incident had gone viral and accordingly the matter was widely reported in media.

As per the video, she thrashed the youth black and blue and later also kicked her while mouthing foul language.

It had further been reported that earlier she had been awarded with Best Police Officer of the district.