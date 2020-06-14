Keonjahar: While the Odisha government is leaving no stone unturned to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, an elected representative and his supporters have been arrested in Odisha’s Keonjhar district for allegedly violating lockdown rules.

Keonjhar Zilla Parishad Vice-president Akshay Kumar Sahu and four others have been arrested for allegedly violating lockdown rules on Sunday.

According to reports, Sahu and his supporters today organised a picnic near Padna chhak under Ramachandrapur Police limits, where a large number of people gathered violating lockdown rules.

The picnic was organised to celebrate the “Raja” festival, sources said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested five persons including the Zilla Parishad Vice-president. However, several others managed to flee from the spot.

Police also seized the cooked food and other items used in the picnic from the spot.