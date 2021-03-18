Keonjhar: The pet wild boar of Keonjhar district which is in discussion for the last few days has received medical treatment on Thursday. After it was released to the jungle by the Forest department officials, it had sustained injury during its stint in the forest.

As per reports, Forest Department officials today made arrangement for the treatment of Dhud. Wild life team doctor s of the Keonjhar Forest Division Bandita Mishra, Telkoi Veterinarian Diptimayee Badhei, Telkoi Ranger Pramod Kumar Sethi went to the house of Kuntala in Purusottampur for treatment of the wild boar.

According to the Forest officials the boar will stay with Kuntala’s family in her house until it recovers from the wound. The Forest officials have advised Kuntala and her family members to gradually keep distance from the pet boar. It should also be given natural foods available in the forest and not homemade food.

The vet has said that the boar has sustained injury as it has either fallen somewhere or has hit with a stone. However, it will recover soon.

It is to be noted that the said bear was living in Kuntala’s house in Purusottampur village in Keonjhar district for the last two years as a pet. It was like a family member. It also used to play with other pets. Kuntala had rescued it from the jungle two years ago when the young boar had been found in a helpless condition. Recently, after knowing about the wild animal living in a family, Forest Department officials took it from the custody of Kuntala and released it into the forest. However, later the family again rescued it from the jungle after seven days and started keeping it in the house.