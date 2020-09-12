Anandapur: The main accused in the mother and son death case has been arrested by the Nandipada police.

The main accused has been identified as Debashish Das.

According to police,the accused Debashish hacked the victim Banmali to death as he refused to give him ganja and also killed his 80-year old mother and then poured on them petrol and set them on fire.

On Thursday, the mother and son were allegedly set on fire by some looters at Kaligaon village under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar district.