Keonjhar: Mentally disabled youth who lived in mountain for two years rescued

Keonjhar: One Sagar alias Babu Naik was living on Nelung hill near Keonjhar City for more than two years. Sagar, who is mentally disabled, lived in a cave of the mountain full of wild bear and poisonous snakes.

According to reports, since Sagar’s house was destroyed, his widowed mother Kuntala went to live with her parents. However, every day she used to bring food for him.

However, after Sagar’s story was highlighted by the media, under the supervision of Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakare, the district administration swung into action and rescued Sagar from the cave.

Sagar was taken to the hospital for some medical examination. On the other hand, his mother was very happy after he was rescued from the mountain cave after a long time.

Kuntala believes that her son will get well soon and live a normal life. She is also optimistic of building a bright future for him.

Meanwhile, Sagar’s mother along with the villagers thanked the district administration for rescuing him.