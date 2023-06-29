Keonjhar: Marriage, postponed yesterday as truck crushed to death 5, solemnized today

Keonjhar: The marriage of the couple, which had been postponed yesterday following death of five people in Keonjhar district, was solemnized today. The incident took place in Harichandanpur area of Keonjhar district of Odisha.

It is to be noted that a speeding truck mowed down the crowd that had assembled near the house of the bride on the occasion of marriage yesterday. As a result five people were killed.

Following the tragic incident, the marriage had been halted. The bride groom had returned without marrying the girl. However, today the marriage was solemnized and the bride and the groom got tied in the nuptial knot.

As per reports, the marriage of daughter of Kartika Patra of Harichandanpur and Hemant, son of Hadibandhu Patra of Manpur village under Harichandanpur block had been fixed. Yesterday, when the barat procession was underway at about 1 am in the night a speeding truck crushed the people who had taken part in the barat. The incident took place when the barat had already reached near the bride’s house. Accordingly, five people were killed on the spot while seven others sustained critical injury. Following the shocking incident, the marriage had been postponed.

However, today the said marriage was solemnized at the house of a relative in Nandara village under Harichandanpur block as per Hindu tradition.