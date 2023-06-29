Keonjhar: Marriage, postponed yesterday as truck crushed to death 5, solemnized today

State
By Himanshu 0
Keonjhar Marriage postponed as truck crushed 5 solemnized

Keonjhar: The marriage of the couple, which had been postponed yesterday following death of five people in Keonjhar district, was solemnized today. The incident took place in Harichandanpur area of Keonjhar district of Odisha.

It is to be noted that a speeding truck mowed down the crowd that had assembled near the house of the bride on the occasion of marriage yesterday. As a result five people were killed.

Must Read

Body found from forest in Odisha’s Ganjam district, Police…

Jharsuguda: 3 women injured in car-bolero accident, SP…

Yet another Odisha train tragedy victim dies, toll rises to…

Following the tragic incident, the marriage had been halted. The bride groom had returned without marrying the girl. However, today the marriage was solemnized and the bride and the groom got tied in the nuptial knot.

As per reports, the marriage of daughter of Kartika Patra of Harichandanpur and Hemant, son of Hadibandhu Patra of Manpur village under Harichandanpur block had been fixed. Yesterday, when the barat procession was underway at about 1 am in the night a speeding truck crushed the people who had taken part in the barat. The incident took place when the barat had already reached near the bride’s house. Accordingly, five people were killed on the spot while seven others sustained critical injury. Following the shocking incident, the marriage had been postponed.

However, today the said marriage was solemnized at the house of a relative in Nandara village under Harichandanpur block as per Hindu tradition.

You might also like
State

Odisha-based senior journalist Jagan Mohan Mohapatra passes away

State

1 woman dead, 15 injured in bus accident in Bhadrak of Odisha

State

Bike collides with police van in Puri of Odisha, 1 dead

State

Goddess Tarini observes brata for Lord Jagannath at Ghatagan

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans