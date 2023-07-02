Keonjhar-Khordha train stops midway due to technical issue, passengers troubled

Keonjhar: The Keonjhar-Khordha passenger train has been halted for more than an hour due to technical problem in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. The train has stopped in Basantpur area near Sitabincha station under ghatagaon block of the district.

The train has stopped reportedly due to an engine failure. Due to technical issue, the train has been halted for more than an hour now. However, the passengers who are stuck in the train are facing troubles because of the technical issue.

On the other hand, one month has passed since the deadly Bahanaga train accident that took place in Odisha’s Balasore district. However, the horrific scenes are still fresh in the minds of people who eye witnessed the accident and its impact. People are still afraid of travelling in train. In such situation in Keonjhar, some passengers are troubled, while some other are panic stricken.

It is pertinent to note here that 294 people were killed while over 1,100 others were injured following a triple train mishap at Bahanaga railway station in the Balasore district on June 2. The three trains which were involved in the accident are the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train.