Keonjhar: Families stage ruckus in hospital after multiple new-born deaths reported: Watch

Keonjhar: The family members of the new born babies who allegedly died due to negligence have staged ruckus over multiple cases of newborn deaths at the Head Quarter hospital of Keonjhar district in Odisha on Sunday. It has been alleged that due to negligence by the doctors six newborn babies have died recently in the hospital.

As per reports, it has been alleged that yesterday there were no doctors present in the children ward ICU of the hospital in between 9 to 12 pm in the night at attend the patients.

It was alleged that was the reason of the multiple cases of newborn death at the hospital. The family members of the deceased newborn babied have raised the allegation.

On the other hand, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) has denied the allegation. He has also said that it was not six new born babies, but four newborn babies’ deaths have been registered in last 24 hours.