Keonjhar: Couple’s Raksha Bandhan celebration marred by 8-month-old son’s death after falling from tractor

Keonjhar: In a heart-wrenching incident, the Raksha Bandhan celebration of a couple was marred by the death of their 8-month-old son, who died after accidentally falling from a tractor in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

One Raju Birua of Ostapal village under the Khaira Police Station limits of Balasore district along with his wife and son had reportedly gone to his father-in-law’s house at Potapani village under Anandapur Police Station limits of Keonjahr district on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Raju’s wife was playing with her 8-month-old son on a tractor, which was parked near the house, this morning. Unfortunately, the baby accidentally slept from the hands of Raju’s wife.

Soon, along with other family members, Raju and his wife rushed the baby to the Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared the baby dead.

Later, a police team reached the hospital and started an investigation into the matter after recording the statement of Raju and his wife.

“We had come to my father-in-law’s house to celebrate the Raksha Bandhan. Today morning, my wife was playing with the child on the tractor. However, my son somehow fell down and died,” informed Raju.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of the toddler by the time when everyone was busy in celebration of Raksha Bandhan.