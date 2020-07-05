Keonjhar: Taking a serious note of the increasing COVID cases in the area, Keonjhar district administration imposed a week-long shutdown in Barbil municipality area to check spread of the deadly virus in the town.

Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakare informed that the decision has been taken as 11 new coronavirus positive cases were detected from Barbil town in the last 24 hours.

Thakare said that all shops will be shut and unnecessary movement of vehicles will be prohibited during the shutdown. However, shutdown rule is not applicable for healthcare services. Besides, movements of vehicles providing essential goods will be permitted.

It is worthwhile to mention here that 25 new COVID-19 cases including 11 local contacts belonging to Barbil were detected in the district in last 24 hours. With the fresh 25 cases, the positive tally in the district rose to 182. As of now there are 81 active cases and 101 recovered cases.