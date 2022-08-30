Keonjhar BEO under vigilance scanner

Bhubaneswar: The vigilance sleuths on Tuesday arrested Block Education Officer of  Ghatagaon of Keonjhar district while demanding and accepting bribe.

The accused has been identified as Abhay Kumar Behera.

Report says, Behera had demanded Rs 60,000 for release of arrear pay for a group of Assistant teachers. According to a complainant the Vigilance raided his office and caught him red handed.

The entire bribe of Rs 15,000 has been recovered from Behera and the said amount has been seized,

The Vigilance conducted simultaneous search at three locations in Keonjhar and Jajpur districts. Later the officials have registered a case against him.

Investigation is on process.

