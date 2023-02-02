Keonjhar: Barbil Police Station IIC transferred

Keonjhar: Keonjhar Barbil Police Station IIC Rajendra Swain transferred to District Police headquarters following allegations of custodial death recently.

A team led by Barbil IIC Rajendra Swain had arrested one Milu Barik from Rugudi at around 8 PM on Sunday as he was accused in a double murder that took place on December 29 at Lasarda village within Balani police limits.

However, Milu was taken to TISCO Hospital at Joda after he complained of uneasiness. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Later, Milu’s family members alleged that he died due to police torture and demanded a probe into the matter. However, Champua SDPO Ramray Murmu denied the allegation and said police took proper care of the accused at the custody and was interrogated as per guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission.