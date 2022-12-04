Keonjhar: 4 surrender before police for killing man following dispute over liquor business

Keonjhar: As many as four persons reportedly surrendered before the police today for killing a man following a dispute over selling of liquor in Odisha’s Keonjhar district last month.

Notably, Ramchandrapur Police in Keonjhar district had recovered a body from the Barang area of the district on November 17. In course of an investigation, cops identified the deceased person as Jaswant Jena of Mulasar village in Jajpur district.

Later, Jena’s family members filed a murder case and sought the arrest of the killers. Based on the complaint, police initiated an investigation into the matter.

However, four persons, natives of Barang village, surrendered before the Ramchandrapur Police confessing to have killed Jena following a fight over liquor business.

Sources said that the Ramchandrapur police would produce the accused persons before the court following their health check-ups.

Cops may take all four of them on remand to interrogate and extract the main reason behind the murder of Jena, added the sources.