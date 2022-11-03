Keonjhar: 4 members of family killed as truck hits car

Keonjhar: As many as four members of a family were reportedly killed after a truck hit the car in which they were travelling in at Badaposi square under Sadar police limits in the district today.

According to reports, the road accident occurred when the deceased persons were going to Keonjhar from Pipilia to enjoy the local fair.

On being informed, the local cops and firefighters rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

Sources said that the accident was so severe that three of them died on the spot while another died in course of treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital. Currently, driver of the car is undergoing treatment in a critical condition.