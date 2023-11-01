Keonjhar: 2 killed, 2 critical as pickup van and bullet collide head on

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident as many as two persons were killed in a road accident in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday. The accident took place after a pickup van and a bullet motorcycle collided head on. The incident took place near the Mandua Bridge under Keonjhar Town Police Station limits.

The deceased persons have been identified as Jyotiranjan Dehuri of Golabandha village under Ghatagan Police Station limits and Aniket Pati of Indupur village in Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, a speeding pickup van and a bullet motorcycle collided head on near Mandua bridge of Keonjhar. As a result of the accident, the driver of the pickup van died on the spot. Another two people who got critically injured were rushed to the hospital.

Reportedly, the pickup van fell 20 feet down off the bridge due to the accident. The bullet rider Aniket Pati was rushed to the hospital. However, he reportedly died during treatment.

After getting information Police reached the spot and seized the dead body as well as vehicles. The body was sent for autopsy while the injured persons were rushed to the hospital.

Further investigation of the case is underway.