Kendu Leaf Workers Attacked; 1 Dead, 2 Critical In Odisha’s Titlagarh

Titlagarh: In a sorrowful incident some miscreants attacked Kendu leaf workers entering into Kendu leaves storage in Khasmuda village of Titlagarh in Odisha’s Balangir.

As per reports, some thugs entered into a Kendu leaf workshop during the wee hours of night and attacked the workers killing one of them and critically injuring two others.

The injured workers were rushed into the Titlagarh hospital for their treatment.

The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

