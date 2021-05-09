Kendriya Vidyalayas To Be Set Up In Angul, Sundergarh

Bhubaneswar: Two new Kendriya Vidyalayas will be set up in Odisha’s Sundergarh and Angul districts soon. This has been informed by Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi.

According to Joshi, the Mahanadi Coal Field Ltd (MCL) has approved the establishment of two new Kendriya Vidyalayas in the mining-rich districts.

“I am happy to inform you that MCL Board has approved setting up of a Kendriya Vidyalaya each in Sundergarh district (Basundhara area) and Talcher Coalfields of Angul district (Jagannath and Subhadra areas),” said Joshi in his letter to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

It is to be noted here that Pradhan had demanded the establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Angul, Sundergarh, and Jharsguguda districts. He also had written to the Coal Minister in this regard in September last year.