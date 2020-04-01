Kendrapara Man Who Visited Nizamuddin, Placed Under Coronavirus Quarantine

Kendrapara: An Odia man who attended the Muslim holy congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz is placed under Coronavirus quarantine.

He belongs to Aul block in Kendrapara district of Odisha informed Kendrapara District Collector.

After being informed about the person visiting Nizamuddin, the district administration traced him and then placed him under quarantine.

The family members, relatives , friends and all those people who had contact with the person will be searched for and will be placed under quarantine informed Kendrapara District Collector.

The Police is presently undertaking intensive search operations of the suspects who had visited the Holy congregation in Nizamuddin markaz mosque in New Delhi .

Thousands of delegates had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz from 13th-15th March.

Many have tested positive for COVID-19, a search for all the persons who had attended the function is underway across India.