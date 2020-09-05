Cuttack: Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty landed in a fresh trouble as his wife and popular Ollywood actress Barsha Priyadarshini has filed a complaint against him before a lower court alleging domestic violence.

Barsha has filed a case under ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’ against Anubhab Mohanty before the SDJM court here. She also reportedly demanded alimony from her husband. The court is scheduled to hear the case on September 7.

In her plea, Barsha has demanded house rent of Rs 20,000 per month, maintenance of Rs 50,000 per month, compensation of Rs 13 crore, loss of earning and medical expenses of Rs 2 crore from her husband.

However, the BJD MP said that he has not received any legal notice yet. “I am yet to receive any legal notice in this matter; will inform you all after receiving it,” he said here while responding to the media over the case filed against him by his wife.

There were reports that all is not well in Anubhav and Barsha Mohanty’s married life. They had tied the knot as per Hindu rituals in 2014.