Bhubaneswar: Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty has filed criminal defamation case against OTV Ltd, its MD Jagi Mangat Panda and News Editor Radhamadhav Mishra for allegedly publishing, broadcasting and circulating fake news against him.

The BJD MP has lodged the case through his lawyer Ashwani Dubey in a Delhi court. He accused the media channel of maliciously destroying his public image and reputation by running malicious news against him.

The actor-turned-politician also alleged that Panda and Mishra had intentionally and knowingly insulted, defamed and humiliated him by circulating , telecasting , writing, publishing, and sharing false stories/articles /videos about him.