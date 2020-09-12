Kendrapara MLA Shashi Bhusan Behera tests positive for COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA in Odisha tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Kendrapara MLA Shashi Bhusan Behera today announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.  He has requested all those who have recently come in contact with him to check for COVID19.

“Today I was tested Positive for #COVID19. My health is Stable. I request all who have recently come is contact with me to check for #COVID19,” Behera wrote in his Facebook post.

