Kendrapara: Locals perform man’s last rites as children did not turn up

Kendrapara: In a heart-wrenching incident, locals today performed the last rites of a man as his children did not turn up. The shocking incident took place at the Pattamundai area of Kendrapara district in Odisha.

According to reports, one Bhimsena Bahadur of Rajnagar area was living in Pattamundai for the last 6 months after his son sold their house at Bahadur village.

Yesterday, Bahadur’s health condition deteriorated all of a sudden which is why his wife rushed him to Pattamundai hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, said sources.

Bahadur’s son who works at a private company in Bhubaneswar and both the daughters, who are reportedly married, were informed about his death. But shockingly they did not come for the last rites, added the sources.

Later, some villagers performed Bahadur’s last rites today.