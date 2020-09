Kendrapara Block Chairman Anam Bandhu Dhal No More

Bhubaneswar: Kendrapara block Chairman Anam Bandhu Dhal passed away late last night. He died of cardiac arrest.

Dhal complained of chest pain at his residence in Kendrapara, following which his family members rushed him to the Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Later, doctor declared him dead at the hospital.

He was elected as Gangapada Panchayat Samiti Member in 2017 and was serving as block chairman of Kendrapara.