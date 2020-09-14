Collect these 5 documents before filing income tax return, otherwise…

Keep these 5 documents ready before filing income tax return, otherwise…

By KalingaTV Bureau

You must have all documents before filing income tax return. This will help you in filing returns and there will be no possibility of mistake. Apart from this, if you do not have the necessary documents, then your ITR may get stuck. Therefore, before filing ITR, it is important for you to know which document you will need.

Before filing ITR, keep these 5 documents ready

  1. Form 16

If you are from salaried class then it is a very important document to file ITR. Form 16 is a certificate, which contains information about the TDS deducted from the salary of the employee. It also shows that the institution has deducted TDS and deposited it to the government.

2) Aadhaar Card

To file income tax return, you have to give information about Aadhaar. According to Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, while filing the return of your income, your Aadhaar details are necessary. So keep your base out too.

Related News

Pay attention! Make this update in Aadhaar Card if your…

New Aadhaar notification issued; Aadhaar will help in…

Did not link PAN-Aadhaar? 10 thousand fine may be charged!

Must Know For Aadhaar Card Holders! Aadhaar Update Will Now…

3) Certificate of income from interest

This year, taxpayers will also have to give information about their interest income in the return form. For example, they have to provide income information from savings account, fixed deposit or interest from any other source. Under Section 80 TTA, exemption can be availed on interest income up to 10 thousand rupees.

4) Income tax rebate

You can avail tax exemption from all investments and expenses made under sections 80C, 80CC and 80CDC (1) during the financial year 2019-20. Under this, a maximum discount of one and a half lakh rupees can be given.

5) Submit bank account details

While filing ITR, you have to give information about all your bank accounts. While filing the return, you will have to provide the bank name, account number, account type and IFSC code.

You might also like
State

Bid To Save Mobile Turns Fatal, Engineer Loses Life In Odisha

State

Must know for debit, credit card holders; Follow these tips to avoid online fraud

State

Odisha Min Samir Rajan Dash, Wife Test Covid Positive

Nation

Big revelation! More Than 1 Lakh People Administered COVID Vaccine In China

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7