KBC lottery fake call

KBC lottery fake call : Odisha Youth Shoots Video Before Committing Suicide

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir : A youth has committed suicide on the rail line  near  Titlagarh railway station in Odisha’s Balangir district after  he had allegedly lost Rs 70,000 in an online fraud in the name of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

The deceased has been identified as Pratap Barik, a resident of Lanjigarh area in Kalahandi district. He had committed suicide near Titlagarh railway station on the night of January 17.

The reason behind Barik’s death came to fore after police found a video that he had allegedly shot in his mobile phone just before he jumped before a train near the station.

Related News

Odisha’s tableau with Lingaraj temple, Rukuna Rath to roll…

CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Cuttack on Thursday, to pay…

Edible oil adulteration unit busted in Cuttack, 1 arrested

Patnagarh Parcel Bomb Mastermind Punjilal Meher Gets Interim…

In the video, Barik was seen narrating why he had decided to end his life.

“I had received a call from a person namely Rana Pratab Singh of KBC, Kolkata office. He asked me to deposit Rs 15,150 as tax money to receive the KBC lottery amount of Rs 25 lakh. Later, he took Rs 25,000 as income tax amount to get the prize money. He told me to receive the amount in two accounts for which he asked me to pay Rs 8,000. Singh further said me to deposit Rs 8,000 for another bank account once I withdraw the money from one account. However, no amount of money was deposited in my account so far,” Barik said in the video.

“I am going to end my life. I have all the details about Rana Pratap in my phone. Whoever gets this video from my mobile phone, please inform police. Thank you,” he further said.

Further investigation in this connection is on, police said.

You might also like
State

Odisha’s tableau with Lingaraj temple, Rukuna Rath to roll on Rajpath on Republic Day…

State

CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Cuttack on Thursday, to pay tributes to Netaji Subhash…

State

Edible oil adulteration unit busted in Cuttack, 1 arrested

State

Patnagarh Parcel Bomb Mastermind Punjilal Meher Gets Interim Bail

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.