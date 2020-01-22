Balangir : A youth has committed suicide on the rail line near Titlagarh railway station in Odisha’s Balangir district after he had allegedly lost Rs 70,000 in an online fraud in the name of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

The deceased has been identified as Pratap Barik, a resident of Lanjigarh area in Kalahandi district. He had committed suicide near Titlagarh railway station on the night of January 17.

The reason behind Barik’s death came to fore after police found a video that he had allegedly shot in his mobile phone just before he jumped before a train near the station.

In the video, Barik was seen narrating why he had decided to end his life.

“I had received a call from a person namely Rana Pratab Singh of KBC, Kolkata office. He asked me to deposit Rs 15,150 as tax money to receive the KBC lottery amount of Rs 25 lakh. Later, he took Rs 25,000 as income tax amount to get the prize money. He told me to receive the amount in two accounts for which he asked me to pay Rs 8,000. Singh further said me to deposit Rs 8,000 for another bank account once I withdraw the money from one account. However, no amount of money was deposited in my account so far,” Barik said in the video.

“I am going to end my life. I have all the details about Rana Pratap in my phone. Whoever gets this video from my mobile phone, please inform police. Thank you,” he further said.

Further investigation in this connection is on, police said.