Kashipur cholera issue raised in Odisha assembly, chaos between Cong and BJP MLAs

Bhubaneswar: The issue of spreading of cholera in kashipur of Odisha was raised yet again during the question hour of Odisha’s assembly on Tuesday.

The matter was raised by opposition party Chief Whip Mohan Majhi and he said ‘Utkal Alumina is releasing contaminated water into the water bodies without purifying it. And this is the reason behind the spreading of diarrhea. ’

An all-party team should be appointed by the assembly to look into the cholera issue, he added.

On the other hand, Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahini also raised the issue regarding Cholera outbreak.

‘The water is released by not purifying it. Utkal Almunia is intentionally releasing contaminated water. It is not functioning as per its agreements’, he said.

He also demanded the formation of all-party committee under the leadership of Speaker to investigate into the matter.

It is noteworthy that, Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahini also demanded a compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh, which should be paid to the family of the deceased.

On the other hand, Odisha Health minister Naba Das responded to these demands.

‘The situation is under control in Kashipur and is under surveillance by Health Department’, said the health minister of Odisha.

Also read: Diarrhoea Outbreak In Nuapada Of Odisha; One Dead, 20 Affected