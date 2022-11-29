Karnataka doctors remove 187 coins from 58-year-old man’s stomach

Bengaluru: In a very rare to rare case, the doctors at Karnataka’s S Nijalingappa Medical College have taken out 187 coins from the stomach of a 58-year-old man.

The man, identified as Dyamappa Harijan, a resident of Lingasugur in Raichur district, was suffering from Schizophrenia and doctors discovered through an endoscopy that he had swallowed the coins.

On Saturday, Dyamappa complained of stomach ache,his relatives rushed him to hospital for treatment. The doctors carried out an X-ray and performed endoscopy. After X-ray they found that the patient had swallowed a total of 187 coins.

He had swallowed 56 five-rupee coins, 51 two-rupee coins and 80 one-rupee coins. His family was also unaware of Dyamappa swallowing coins.

Dr Eshwar Kalaburgi one of the doctors said, “he was suffering from psychiatric issue and had been swallowing coins for quite some time. His stomach blew up like balloon and found coins all over the stomach.”