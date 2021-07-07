Karnataka Company loots Rs 1.71 lakh from Bhubaneswar fruit seller

Bhubaneswar: A Karnataka-based fake fruit selling company reportedly looted Rs 1.71 lakh from a Bhubaneswar-based fruit seller on the pretext of supplying fruits at wholesale price.

According to reports, Karnataka’s Taj Fruit Company had contacted one Arun Swain of Bhubaneswar to supply fruits at wholesale price. After the conversation, a man who identified himself as an employee of the company sent a photo of a fruit-laden truck and even showed it through WhatsApp video call to win Arun’s trust.

Arun, after the deal was finalised, paid half the money and the rest of the money was to pay after receiving the fruit. However, the fruit selling company did not keep any contact with Arun after getting money from him.

Later Arun filed a complaint at the Capital Police Station after realizing that he fell prey to a fake company.

On the other hand, it is said that there is no such company as Taj Fruit.

