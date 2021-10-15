Kantabanji girl Jyotirmayee wins Miss Odia title

By WCE 5
Kantabanji girl wins Miss Odia title

Balangir: A girl from Kantabanji in Balangir district of Odisha has earned the Miss Odia title and crown in a State level beauty contest organised in Keonjhar of Odisha. She was awarded with the Miss Odia 2021 title.

Meet Jyotirmayee Kar from Kantabanji who earned the Miss Odia 2021 title in the Miss Odia contest orgainsed by Indradhanu in Keonjhar.

Jyotirmayee is a plus three student of KV Degree College in Kantabanji of Balangir district. She is the daughter of Dinabandhu Kar and Swapna Mishra.

Since childhood Jyoti is interested for acting, dance and music as well as modelling. Following the success she said that her aim is to earn crown in the Femina Miss India and Miss World.

