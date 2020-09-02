Kangaroo Court In Odisha
Kangaroo Court In Odisha’s Angul, Youth Punished Severely

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: In a horrible heart wrenching incident, a youth has been punished severely in a kangaroo court in Angul district.

The incident has been reported from Basala Sahi in Angul district. Even in the present times a kangaroo court was called for and the  youth was  given severe punishment.

The youth was thrashed, tonsured and paraded around the village.

Police after getting information reached the spot and rescued the youth. He was rushed to the Nalco Hospital.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the youths who had committed crime.

