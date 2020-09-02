Angul: In a horrible heart wrenching incident, a youth has been punished severely in a kangaroo court in Angul district.

The incident has been reported from Basala Sahi in Angul district. Even in the present times a kangaroo court was called for and the youth was given severe punishment.

The youth was thrashed, tonsured and paraded around the village.

Police after getting information reached the spot and rescued the youth. He was rushed to the Nalco Hospital.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the youths who had committed crime.