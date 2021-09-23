Kangaroo Court in capital city of Odisha, 3 women arrested from Salia Sahi

Bhubaneswar: Three women have been arrested by Nayapalli police from Salia Sahi slum area in capital city of Odisha this morning in relation with a case of kangaroo court. The arrested women, reportedly, were punishing two juveniles in public.

They have been identified as Sarojini Sahu, Anita Nayak and Kabita Bhuyan. These three women were named as the Lady Don of kangaroo court in Salia Sahi.

The accused women held a meeting due to a minor argument between the minors. Thereafter, they allegedly accused a minor to be guilty and extorted Rs 5000 from the family. They also threatened others to boycott the family if they do not give the asked amount of money following which the electricity as well as the water connection will also be cut off.

The complainant, identified as Baijayanti Sethi informed to the Nayapalli police station regarding the Lady Don in Salia Sahi.

On getting the information, Nayapalli police immediately arrived at the spot and arrested Sarojini, Anita and Kabita.

