Kangaroo court in Bhubaneswar! Youth stripped naked, beaten up for stealing mobile; video becomes viral

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth was stripped naked and beaten up in a kangaroo court in Bhubaneswar for allegedly stealing mobile phone last night. A video of the incident has gone viral.

Some people reportedly caught hold of a youth at Palasuni Hata in Mancheswar area of the State Capital City for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. The youth, who is said to be a resident of Jharkhand, was tied to an electric pole, stripped naked and beaten up by some angry locals.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Mancheswar Police Station rushed to the spot and rescued the youth. Though no case of phone robbery was filed against the youth, nor the youth filed complaint against those who beat him, police initiated a probe by taking a suo motu cognizance of the matter.

Police are going through the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas. Besides, they are also verifying the viral video of the incident to identify the accused persons and take action against them.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised finger point towards the so called civilized and modern society of Bhubaneswar.