Kangaroo court in Bhubaneswar: 4 women arrested for circulating video

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today arrested four women on charges of circulating video of a Kangaroo court held at the Jagannath Leprosy Colony under Mancheswar police limits of Bhubaneswar.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rasmita Patra (38), Manjulata Barik (45), Jamini Pradhan (30), and Laxmi Singh (30).

Apart from arresting the accused women, cops forwarded them to the court following their health check-ups, said sources.

It is to be noted here that a woman was tied to an electricity pole throughout the night yesterday and was thrashed by some people for allegedly meeting and speaking with a man of the locality. Video of the incident had gone viral.

On being informed, Mancheswar police reached the spot and rescued the victim woman. She was taken to hospital for treatment as she sustained deep injury marks on her hand and body.

Police also filed a complaint against five people for their involvement in the case. Later, the victim woman’s statement was also recorded under Section 161 of CrPC.