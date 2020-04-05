Bhubaneswar: Founder of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta observed the 9 pm, 9 minutes appeal here in Odisha. He lit a lamp at 9 pm on Sunday to fight against Coronavirus.

Dr. Samanta said, “I am glad to be a part of the Mahasankalp of 130 crore countrymen to fight against Corona today at #9PM9Min. I turned off all the lights of the house, stood at the door and lit a lamp to express my solidarity and confidence in our collective fight against COVID 19.”

It is to be noted that Dr. Samanta has taken many initiative in the last few days in the fight against the deadly coronavirus. Dr. Samanta provided lunch to 1200 odd police officials who have been deployed at different places of the capital city during lock down.Apart from this Dr. Samanta has also taken an initiative to feed birds and animals.