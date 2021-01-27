Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta meets Padma Shri Purnamasi Jani

By WCE 5
Achyuta Samanta meets Padma Shri Purnamasi Jani

Kandhamal: Founder of KISS and KIIT, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta paid visit to the house of Purnamasi Jani during his one day visit to Kandhamal on Wednesday. Jani is one of the six Odias, whose names have been nominated for the Padma Shri award.

Following announcement of the esteemed national honour, Dr. Samanta met the respected woman who hails from Charipada village under Khajuripada block of Kandhamal district in Odisha.

Dr Samanta congratulated the Padma Shri winner for her achievement and enquired about her health.

During the visit Jani had sung some devotional songs. She is said to be a gifted singer who spontaneously can sing devotional songs by the blessings of God. She thanked Dr. Samanta for paying visit.

Jani has no formal education, yet she is credited with having composed over 50,000 devotional songs in Kui, Odia and Sanskrit.

