Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta holds meeting to review developmental works & flood, rain situation

By KalingaTV Bureau 89 0

Phulbani: Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta today attended a meeting with the district administration to review the developmental works and flood situation in Kandhamal district in Odisha.

According to reports, Phulbani MLA Angad Kuanr, Baliguda MLA Chandramani Kuanr along with G Udayagiri MLA Saluga Pradhan, District Collector Ashish Ishwar and DRDO project manager Biswaranjan Nayak and several other senior officials were present in the meeting.

In the meeting discussions were made regarding the development of sports and tourist sectors in the district.
Moreover, Dr Samanta focused on installation of telephone towers, to enable smooth communication in the district.

He also emphasized on providing houses to poor people by the government.

Today morning, Dr Samanta also held meeting with District’s BJD organizational members and discussed regarding various developmental works undergoing in the districts.

The meeting was also attended by BJD district president Saroj Karna, BJD woman wing president Punam Kanar, and district Youth president Vishnu Charan Pradhan along with district student union president Sunil Sethi and Angad Kuanr, wherein several other officials participated in the meeting as well.

Reportedly, Dr Samanta attended the meeting of the District Health welfare Committee of the Patient Welfare Committee and the District Health Committee at Phulbani and gave the necessary advice on providing health infrastructure and better health services in various hospitals of the district.

