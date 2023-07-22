Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta distributes tri-scooters to 24 disabled persons

Phulbani: Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta on Saturday distributed tri-scooters to as many as 24 physically challenged persons chosen earlier from 12 blocks. The event was held at the Biju Patnaik Kalyan Mandap in Phulbani.

As per reports, the said tri-scooty vehicles have been financed by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Indian Container Nigam Limited. The beneficiaries’ list includes both men and women.

In this event, among others Kandhamal Zilla Parishad Chairman Nandini Mallick, Special Development Council chairman Rodan Mallick, Phulbani MLA Angad Kanhar, Kandhamal District Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil, State Seeds Corporation Chairman Bijay Nayak, Kandhamal Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Sadhabani Nayak, Social security officer, executive officer of the Municipal Council were present.