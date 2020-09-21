Dr Achyuta Samanta demands for disaster infra fund in LS
Dr. Achyuta Samanta, MP, Kandhamal and Founder of KISS and KIIT

Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta demands funds for disaster-resilient infrastructure in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: In the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta demanded for building long term disaster-resilient infrastructure in Odisha.

Dr. Samanta said that Odisha is a disaster and cyclone prone state. In the last 100 years, over 260 cyclonic disturbances had their landfall along the Odisha Coast.

Related News

Lok Sabha passes amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta questions on steps taken by…

Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent

Former Administrative officer Kamalakanta Rout passes away;…

The cyclones that hit the State in the last two decades are the 1999 super cyclone, Phylin, Hudhud, Titli and Fani.

Odisha, under the able guidance of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been hailed for the disaster management strategies and plans worldwide. However, long term disaster-resilient infrastructure is required in the State considering the recurring nature of the cyclones.

You might also like
Nation

Lok Sabha passes amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

State

Cuttack city reports 266 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 9921

State

Tata Steel Mining starts operations at Sukinda chromite mine in Odisha

State

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Balasore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7