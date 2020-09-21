New Delhi: In the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta demanded for building long term disaster-resilient infrastructure in Odisha.

Dr. Samanta said that Odisha is a disaster and cyclone prone state. In the last 100 years, over 260 cyclonic disturbances had their landfall along the Odisha Coast.

The cyclones that hit the State in the last two decades are the 1999 super cyclone, Phylin, Hudhud, Titli and Fani.

Odisha, under the able guidance of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been hailed for the disaster management strategies and plans worldwide. However, long term disaster-resilient infrastructure is required in the State considering the recurring nature of the cyclones.