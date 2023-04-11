Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta attends DISHA meeting in Phulbani

Phulbani: Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta attended the third Zilla Parishad meeting as well as the DISHA meeting in Phulbani of Odisha today. The third Zilla Parishad meeting was held at the conference hall of the Phulbani Zilla Parishad office.

Dr Samanta attended the Zilla Parishad meeting as the Chief Guest. Kandhamal District Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil, Zilla Parishad chairman Nandini Mallick, Phulbani MLA Angad Kanhar, Baliguda MLA Chakramani Kanhar and G Udaygiri MLA Saluga Pradhan were also present on this occasion.

All the Zilla Parishad members and district level officers attended the meeting. In the meeting discussion was held regarding problems in different departments and proposal was made towards its solution.

Similarly, in the DISHA meeting discussion was held over education, roads, drinking water and skill development.

Also read: Dr Achyuta Samant Reviews Progress Of Developmental Works In Kandhamal