Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta takes part in Jan Sampark Padayatra by BJD at Daspalla

Nayagarh: The Biju Janta Dal under the leadership of CM Naveen Patnaik have been organising ‘Jan Sampark Padayatra’ for the development of Odisha. Daspalla Legislative Assembly had organised Jan Sampark Padyatra in Nayagarh district under Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency. In this padayatra, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta along with Daspalla MLA Ramesh Chandra Behera took part.

As per reports, hudreds of BJD workers had took part in the padayatra. Bike rally and padayatra were done for more than 40 kilometres. The padayatra started from Adakata panchayat of Gania block and reached Karada panchayat. Dr. Achyuta Samanta joined the padayatra as chief guest in Narayan Prasad High School at Karada and inaugurated the padayatra there. Daspalla MLA Ramesh Chandra Behera joined as the inaugurator.

Later, Dr. Achyuta Samanta inaugurated the Mission Shakti Bhawan in Gania Block. Gania panchayat samiti president Jhuna Jena, vice president Rajkishor Sahu, Sarpanch Pramodini Sahu, zone 8 Zilla Parsishad member Naresh Kumar Beheraand and BDO Subhra Patel joined the Jan Sampark Padayatra.