Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta raises question on rights of Scheduled Tribes

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta raised unstarred question at the Parliament on the development of the life and rights of the tribals.

Samanta asked whether the centre, as per the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, has some plan to ensure the rights of the tribal and forest dwellers who will be affected due to industrialization.

In his reply to Samanta, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu said that as per the section 4 (5) of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, no member of a forest dwelling Scheduled Tribe or other traditional forest dweller shall be evicted or removed from forest land under his occupation till the recognition and verification procedure is complete.

He further said that as per the Section 4 of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996, the State legislation on Panchayats shall be made in consonance with the customary law, social and religious practices and traditional management practices of community resources.

