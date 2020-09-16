New Delhi: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta, in an unstrarred question in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday wanted to know about the steps taken by the Union Government to make India a Manufacturing, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub in the defence sphere.

Samanta asked a set of questions to the Defence Minister in this regard.

“Will the Minister of Defence be pleased to state: (a) whether the Government is considering to make India a Manufacturing, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub in the defence sphere and if so, the details thereof and the initiatives taken and concessions provided in this regard and if not, the details therefor; and (b) Whether the Government has any plans of involving HAL and MDL shipyards to invest in such hubs to subsidise Government investment and produce more “Make in India” products; and (c) If so, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefor?” Samanta questioned.

In a written reply to the question posed by the Kandhamal MP, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik today said, “The Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) sector has the potential to act as a pivot for the development of the Aerospace & Defence sector. The recent rationalization in the GST structure is likely to facilitate MRO activities within India.”

“There are large numbers of public and private MRO facilities including HAL catering to Military and Commercial aerospace within the country. This sector would also open opportunities for the components industry and their active involvement would enable life-cycle support of the major platforms,” he added.

Earlier in May this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that steps will be taken to make the country a hub for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircraft.