Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta inaugurates Job Fair in Boudh

Boudh: KIIT and KISS Founder, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta inaugurated a district level mega job fair at the Town Hall here in Odisha on Friday. The fair was organised with the help of Odisha Skill Development Authority.

The fair was organized to provide an opportunity to the educated youths of the district where hundreds of job aspirants from across the district took part.

At least 47 Companies, which provide both training and employment, took part in the fair in Boudh.

It is worthy to mention here that such a mega job fair was organized Thursday at Phulbani of Kandhamal district. Job aspirants from Phulbani, Daspalla, Baliguda, G Udayagiri and Bhanjanagar took part in this fair where about 70 companies took part.