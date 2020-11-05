Kandhamal: The Covid pandemic has affected all sectors of business and life. It has affected the marginalized people the most.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS and the MP of Kandhamal Dr. Achyuta Samanta along with the Collectorate of Kandhamal has come to the rescue of small scale fish farmers.

They have provided them with autorickshaws and ice boxes to ease their burden of transportation and storage.

The MP of Kandhamal has expressed his happiness and said, “Glad that I could be a part of this thoughtful initiative.”