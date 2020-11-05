mp achyuta samanta
Pic Credits: Official Twitter Handle Of MP Achyuta Samanta

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta Helps Fish Farmers Amid Covid Pandemic

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kandhamal: The Covid pandemic has affected all sectors of business and life. It has affected the marginalized people the most.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS and the MP of Kandhamal Dr. Achyuta Samanta along with the Collectorate of Kandhamal has come to the rescue of small scale fish farmers.

They have provided them with autorickshaws and ice boxes to ease their burden of transportation and storage.

The MP of Kandhamal has expressed his happiness and said, “Glad that I could be a part of this thoughtful initiative.” 

You might also like
State

Alert For Pensioners! If You Do Not Do This Work Before December 31 Your Pension May…

State

Bhubaneswar reports 68 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

State

Illegal Timber And Furniture Unit Busted In Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar

State

EPFO latest news: Modi government is going to add money to your account soon, keep…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.