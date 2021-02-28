Kandhamal: KIIT KISS founder and MP of Kandhamal, Dr Achyuta Samanta who is known for his humanitarian activities, extended a helping hand to a poor sports woman of Kandhamal district in Odisha.

Dr. Samanta has a history of helping sports persons and helping them in achieving international fame.

Rashmita Kanhar, a talented girl from a poor tribal family proved to be an exceptional football player. However, poverty stood as an obstacle on her way to proceed ahead with the game and showcase her talent.

However after knowing about the miserable condition of the talented sports woman, the Founder of KIIT and KISS, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta contacted her to know more about her. He then proposed to provide all facilities to improve her game, so that she could represent Odisha in the international level.

Apart from providing her accommodation and education facilities in KISS, Samanta has assured that her football skills will be groomed. Rashmita accepted his proposal and showed eagerness.

KISS and KIIT has always supported sports persons and promoted and encouraged them.

Rashmita is very happy to get the opportunity and happily accepted it. She has conveyed her gratefulness to Dr. Samanta for providing this opportunity.