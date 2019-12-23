Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta donates Rs. 51K for temple

Phulbani: Kandhamal Lok Sabha MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta has donated Rs. 51,000 (Rupees fifty-one thousand only) towards completion of the construction work of a temple in the Baliguda block of Kandhamal district.

KIIT and KISS founder Kandhamal MP Dr. Samanta provided the amount from his personal fund. He handed over the money in the presence of BJD president of Baliguda block Tuna Dash.

The yet to be completed Dhabaleshwar temple that has been dedicated to Lord Shiva, located at the Kateribhatta village under Sudra panchayat of Baliguda in the district remained uncompleted for long years due to lack of fund.

In this matter, the villagers of Kateribhatta and the temple committee had approached Baliguda block president Tuna Dash to take the matter to Dr. Samanta.

Accordingly, after Das approached Dr. Samanta about it, he immediately donated the amount for the temple. In the absence of Dr. Samanta, Tuna Dash handed over the money to the temple committee. The villagers and the temple committee have thanked and greeted Dr. Samanta for this noble cause.