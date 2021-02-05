Kandhamal MP Achyut Samant Raises Questions Over Elderly People’s Mental Health Issues

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal MP and founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr Achyut Samant on Friday put forward an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha on data related to mental health of elderly people.

According to the report of Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI), the senior citizens of the country are suffering from depression and mental health. Based on this, the Kandhamal MP questioned in the House whether the central government is aware of this fact and if yes then give detailed information in this regard.

In his reply to Samant, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that the report of LASI reveals that most of the elderly persons of the country are suffering from depression.

As per Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression (CESD) scale, at least 28 per cent of people, those who are more than 45 years and around 30 per cent of those who are over 60 years have the symptoms of depression.

According to the Composite International Diagnostic Interview Short-Form (CIDI-SF), at least 8 per cent of people who are above 45 years and 8.3 per cent of people in the age group of above 60 years have the symptoms of depression. The report revealed that one third of people who are more than 60 years of age are suffering from depression.